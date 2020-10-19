Thomas Cook (India) partners with Accor to launch Holiday Safe

Thomas Cook (India) has partnered with Accor, a global leader in augmented hospitality, to launch Holiday Safe.

The holiday portfolio aims at reassuring customers with comprehensive health and safety protocols incorporated via Thomas Cook India & SOTC's Assured Safe Travel Program in partnership with Apollo Clinics, together with Accor's Cleanliness and Prevention ALLSAFE label, developed with and vetted by Bureau Veritas. The attractively priced holidays, starting at Rs. 5 999, include unique experiences and value additions across a range of domestic and international destinations.

With the easing of travel restrictions and to reignite the love for travel, the Holiday Safe portfolio in addition to health and safety protocols, offers a range of vacation options such as staycations, workations, drivecations, quick breaks to celebrate special occasions and the upcoming festive season.

