Maruti Suzuki India produces 40,924 units in month of May

Maruti Suzuki India achieved production of 40,924 units in May 2021 compared to 3714 units in May 2020.

In May 2021, the Company shut production from 1 May through 16 May so as to divert oxygen from industrial use for medical purposes.

In May 2020, the Company witnessed production disruption owing to lockdowns. Since neither of the two months had normal production, the production volume of May 2021 are not comparable with May 2020

