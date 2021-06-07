Lupin receives USFDA final approval for Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil

-
Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U. S. FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Truvada Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, of Gilead Sciences, Inc.
The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Nagpur, India.
Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 200 mg/300 mg, are indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection. It is also used for for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 infection.
Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets(RLD: Truvada) had estimated annual sales of USD 2.1 billion in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT March 2021).
