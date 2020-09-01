Maruti Suzuki India records 15% m-o-m growth in sales

-
Sells 1.24 lakh units in August 2020Maruti Suzuki India has posted total sales of 124,624 units in August 2020. This is a growth of 15.3% over July 2020 and a 17.1% over August 2019.
Total sales include domestic sales of 115,325 units and 1,379 units for other OEMs. In addition, the Company exported 7,920 units in August 2020, a drop of 15.3% over August 2019.
