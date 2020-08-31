Rain Industries receives revision in ratings from India Ratings and Research

-
ALSO READ
Ind-Ra downgrades HEG's long-term issuer rating
Future Lifestyle Fashions receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Blue Star receives revision in credit ratings from CARE
Sebi revises post-default curing period for credit rating agencies
NTPC receives reaffirmation in issuer credit ratings from Fitch
-
Rain Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has revised Company's Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A'.
The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows -
External Commercial Borrowings - IND A/ Negative (Rating affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)
Term loans - IND A/ Negative (Rating affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU