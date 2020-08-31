JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Danube Industries standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Rain Industries receives revision in ratings from India Ratings and Research

Capital Market 

Rain Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has revised Company's Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A'.

The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows -

External Commercial Borrowings - IND A/ Negative (Rating affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

Term loans - IND A/ Negative (Rating affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 17:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU