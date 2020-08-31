Rain Industries receives revision in ratings from India Ratings and Research

Rain Industries announced that India Ratings and Research has revised Company's Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long Term Issuer Rating at 'IND A'.

The instrument-wise rating actions are as follows -

External Commercial Borrowings - IND A/ Negative (Rating affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

Term loans - IND A/ Negative (Rating affirmed; outlook revised from Stable)

