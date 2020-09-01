Escorts Agri Machinery Segment records highest ever August sales

Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in August 2020 sold 7,268 tractors, its highest ever August sales and registering a growth of 80.1 percent against 4,035 tractors sold in August 2019.

Domestic tractor sales in August 2020 was at 6,750 tractors registering a growth of 79.4% against 3,763 tractors in August 2019. The market sentiment continues to be highly positive with good monsoons, better Kharif sowing, crop prices holding up well, and good supply of retail finance. The company remains optimistic for the coming festive months.

The supply side situation improved significantly as compared to last month. The company is currently operating close to peak capacity now. In August 2020, the company could build some inventory both at dealer and depots, which since last few months was at very low levels.

Export tractor sales in August 2020 was at 518 tractors against 272 tractors sold in August 2019, registering a growth of 90.4%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)