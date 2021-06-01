TVS Motor sells 1.66 lakh units in May 2021

TVS Motor Company registers sales of 166,889 units in May 2021 as against sales of 58,906 units in the month of May 2020. Domestic sales in May 2021 is lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch.

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 154,416 units in May 2021 as against sales of 56,218 units in May 2020. Motorcycle registered sales of 125,188 units in May 2021 as against 26,772 units in May 2020.

Scooter sales of the Company registered 19,627 units in May 2021 as against sales of 16,120 units in May 2020.

Domestic two-wheeler registered 52,084 units in May 2021 as against sales of 41,067 units in May 2020.

The Company's total exports registered sales of 114,674 units in the month of May 2021 as against sales of 17,707 units in May 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 102,332 units in May 2021 as against 15,151 units in May 2020. The demand in the international market continues to be robust.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,473 units in May 2021 as against sales of 2,688 units in May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)