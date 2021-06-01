Coal India records 37.6% growth in coal offtake in May 2021

-
-
Production rises 1.7%Coal India and its subsidiaries reported provisional coal production and offtake figures for month of May 2021. Accordingly, the coal production stood at 42.1 million tones in May 2021 compared to 41.4 million tonnes, recording a growth of 1.7%. The coal offtake was 37.6% higher at 55.1 million tonnes in May 2021compared to 40 million tonnes in May 2020.
