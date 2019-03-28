Maruti Suzuki introduces 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine with 6 speed transmission in New Ciaz

Encouraged by the success of its 1.5 litre K15 Petrol Engine in New Ciaz and All New Ertiga, has introduced the new 1.5-litre DDiS 225 Diesel engine. This marks company's full-fledge entry into the market with bigger Engines of 1.5 litre capacity.

Developed in-house, the 1.5 litre Engine offers improved performance, best in class fuel efficiency, enhanced torque and power with refined NVH performance to thrill customers seeking higher performance from

A newly designed 6-speed transmission, mated to the DDiS 225 engine completes the powertrain package.

This new transmission ensures a smooth drive and light gear shift feel. For the ease of driving and manoeuvrability, position of reverse gear is relocated next to 1st gear to reduce hand motion during tight parking conditions.

With the addition of this new powerful engine, the new Ciaz will now be available with 1.5 litre capacity in both petrol (K15 with Next-Gen Smart Hybrid) and diesel (DDiS 225) powertrain options.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)