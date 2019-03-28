McDonald's offers free fries with McSaver meals

Westlife Development's subsidiary, Hardcastle Restaurants, master franchisee of in West and South India, is offering its iconic, delicious fries free with its medium McSaver meal.

To popularize this too-good-to-be true proposition, the brand has launched three television commercials ('TVCs').

The three TVCs, that have been conceptualized by DDB Mudra, reinforce the company's brand promise of 'easy to feel good' and capture the customers' absolute delight on getting free fries in a fun and quirky way. With this, the brand is all set to make its customers say 'i'm lovin' it' over and over again.

