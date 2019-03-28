JUST IN
Bank of Baroda gets capital infusion of Rs 5042 cr from GoI

Bank of Baroda announced that Ministry of Finance, Government of India vide its notification dated 27 March 2019 has conveyed its decision to infuse capital of Rs. 5,042 crore in Bank of Baroda. The Capital infusion will be by way of preferential allotment of equity shares (Special Securities / Bonds) of the Bank during FY2018-19, as Government's investment.

First Published: Thu, March 28 2019. 15:02 IST

