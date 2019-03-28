JUST IN
Future Supply Chain Solutions to manage Benetton India's supply chain logistics

Future Supply Chain Solutions signed a multi]year agreement with Benetton India provide Contract and Express Logistics services.

As per the agreement, FSC will manage Benetton Indiafs supply chain requirements from a large built-to-suit, multi-customer distribution centre in North India. This will cater to its pan India requirements, including reverse logistics. This is in addition to the Express Logistics services that FSC has been offering to Benetton India for the past few years.

