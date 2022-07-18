Maruti Suzuki launches New S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of the new S-Presso with Next Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle-Start-Stop technology.

The New S-Presso offers enhanced fuel-efficiency of 25.30 Km/l in Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS, 24.76 km/l in Vxi/Vxi+ MT and 24.12 km/l in Std/Lxi MT.

The new S-PRESSO now has ESP with Hill Hold Assist across all AGS variants and electrically adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear-View Mirror) in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)