Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 2.38 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 2,38,906 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 15 July 2022 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under Aptus Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 99,38,36,190 consisting of 49,69,18,095 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 99,43,14,002consisting of 49,71,57,001 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)