Hindalco signs MoU with Phinergy and IOC Phinergy

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Inds inks MoU with Israel-based firm for Aluminium-Air batteries
Exide Industries announces technical collaboration with SVOLT Energy Technology
Reliance Industries subsidiary acquires assets of Lithium Werks B.V. for $61 mil.
Between 3.5 and 17 GWh of lithium-ion batteries will reach end-of-usable-life in the transportation sector in India by 2030, necessitating the importance of adequate reuse and recycling policies: Report by RMI and RMI India
Battrixx to supply advance range of lithium-ion battery packs for high speed electric 2-wheelers
-
For R&D and pilot production of aluminium-air batteries for EVsHindalco Industries has signed an MoU with Phinergy, a leading Israel-based pioneer in metal-air battery technology, and IOC Phinergy (IOP) - a joint venture between Phinergy and Indian Oil Corporation.
As per the MOU, Phinergy and IOP will partner exclusively with Hindalco in India, on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries.
In the Aluminium-Air battery, developed by Phinergy, energy is released when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide. Due to its light weight and high energy density, an Aluminium-Air battery significantly increases the driving range of Electric Vehicles. It also enables quick 'refuelling' and eliminates the need for expensive nationwide charging networks. Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility. An added benefit is that aluminium hydroxide in the battery can be recycled to recover aluminium. The leading automobile manufacturers in India are currently testing the technology.
The EV market, which would be the primary segment for Aluminium-Air batteries, is projected to achieve cumulative sales of 80 million units by 2030, according to a joint report by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, and NITI Aayog. Aluminium-Air batteries offer a viable alternative to other battery chemistries and will boost the domestic manufacturing of batteries to meet India's growing demand for energy storage.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU