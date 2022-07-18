Hindalco signs MoU with Phinergy and IOC Phinergy

For R&D and pilot production of aluminium-air batteries for EVs

Hindalco Industries has signed an MoU with Phinergy, a leading Israel-based pioneer in metal-air battery technology, and IOC Phinergy (IOP) - a joint venture between Phinergy and Indian Oil Corporation.

As per the MOU, Phinergy and IOP will partner exclusively with Hindalco in India, on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminium, after usage in these batteries.

In the Aluminium-Air battery, developed by Phinergy, energy is released when aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air to produce aluminium hydroxide. Due to its light weight and high energy density, an Aluminium-Air battery significantly increases the driving range of Electric Vehicles. It also enables quick 'refuelling' and eliminates the need for expensive nationwide charging networks. Aluminium-air batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility. An added benefit is that aluminium hydroxide in the battery can be recycled to recover aluminium. The leading automobile manufacturers in India are currently testing the technology.

The EV market, which would be the primary segment for Aluminium-Air batteries, is projected to achieve cumulative sales of 80 million units by 2030, according to a joint report by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety, and NITI Aayog. Aluminium-Air batteries offer a viable alternative to other battery chemistries and will boost the domestic manufacturing of batteries to meet India's growing demand for energy storage.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)