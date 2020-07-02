Maruti Suzuki launches vehicle lease subscription service

The car major on Thursday announced the launch of its vehicle lease subscription services, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, for individual customers.

Through this services, Maruti will offer cars for subscription as a pilot project in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

The subscription will be initially available on Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza and Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA Channel and Baleno, Ciaz and XL6 from NEXA Channel.

Maruti Suzuki has tied up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for the Indian market.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 2.58% to Rs 5948.45 on BSE. It hovered in a range of Rs 5961.25 to Rs 5762.65 during the day.

The company's total sales slumped 54% to 57,428 units in June 2020 as against 124,708 units in June 2019. Total domestic sales tanked 53.7% to 53,139 units in June 2020 from 114,861 units in June 2019. Exports dropped 56.64% to 4,289 units in June 2020 from 9,847 units in June 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India's profit after tax (PAT) fell 28.1% to Rs 1291.70 crore on a 17.1% decline in net sales to Rs 17,185.70 crore in Q4 March 2020 (Q4 FY20) over Q4 March 2019 (Q4 FY19). The auto maker attributed the decline in profitability to lower capacity utilisation and higher sales promotion expense, partially offset by lower operating expenses, cost reduction efforts and reduction in corporate tax rate.

