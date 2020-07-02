Omaxe Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Magma Fincorp Ltd, Future Consumer Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Responsive Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 July 2020.

Omaxe Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 114.4 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 24.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd lost 4.95% to Rs 15.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd plummeted 3.63% to Rs 131.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19859 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26721 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd fell 2.99% to Rs 81. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71818 shares in the past one month.

