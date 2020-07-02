Suncare Traders Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Premier Polyfilm Ltd, Zeal Aqua Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2020.

Suncare Traders Ltd tumbled 5.98% to Rs 1.1 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd lost 5.78% to Rs 23.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5995 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5283 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd crashed 5.69% to Rs 62.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13602 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12668 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd plummeted 5.38% to Rs 23.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 13038 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18813 shares in the past one month.

GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd dropped 5.00% to Rs 3.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

