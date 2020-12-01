Maruti Suzuki Nov sales rise 1.7% YoY

-
-
The car marker's total auto sales rose by 1.7% to 153,223 units in November 2020 from 150,630 units sold in November 2019.Sequentially, the total vehicle sales fell 16% from 182,448 units sold in October 2020.
While the total domestic sales (domestic + OEM) rose 0.4% to 144,219 units, total exports jumped 29.7% to 9,004 units in November 2020 over November 2019.
Maruti's total domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 2.4% to 135,775 units in November 2020 from 139,133 units in November 2019. Meanwhile, sale of light commercial vehicles jumped 40.3% year on year to 3,181 units in November 2020.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were down 0.35% at Rs 7002.20. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 6981.10 to Rs 7120 so far during the day.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).
The company's net profit rose 1% to Rs 1371.60 crore on 9.7% increase in net sales to Rs 17,689.30 crore in in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
