Basic materials shares rise

Basic materials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 50.63 points or 1.58% at 3246.08 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 10%), Ruchira Papers Ltd (up 9.93%),Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (up 7.48%),National Fertilizer Ltd (up 7.03%),Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 4.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dalmia Bharat Ltd (up 4.81%), Greenpanel Industries Ltd (up 4.13%), ACC Ltd (up 3.83%), Shree Cement Ltd (up 3.52%), and Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd (up 3.43%).

On the other hand, Meghmani Organics Ltd (down 1.79%), Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd (down 1.57%), and NOCIL Ltd (down 1.35%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.21 or 0.39% at 44323.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.41% at 13022.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.29 points or 0.74% at 16999.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.58 points or 0.45% at 5711.2.

On BSE,1400 shares were trading in green, 682 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

