Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 55.57 points or 2.7% at 2117.26 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 8.89%), DLF Ltd (up 4.62%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.98%),Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.33%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.6%), Sobha Ltd (up 1.32%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.05%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.79%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (down 0.59%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.21 or 0.39% at 44323.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.41% at 13022.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.29 points or 0.74% at 16999.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.58 points or 0.45% at 5711.2.

On BSE,1400 shares were trading in green, 682 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

