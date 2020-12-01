Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 21.43 points or 1.27% at 1715 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (up 4.39%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.24%),Adani Power Ltd (up 3.12%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 1.59%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.58%), NLC India Ltd (up 1.47%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.4%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.3%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.69%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.96%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.95%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.21 or 0.39% at 44323.93.

The Nifty 50 index was up 53.2 points or 0.41% at 13022.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 124.29 points or 0.74% at 16999.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 25.58 points or 0.45% at 5711.2.

On BSE,1400 shares were trading in green, 682 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)