Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for All New Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India today opened bookings for its compact SUV - All-New Hot and Techy Brezza. In a teaser released today, the company teased the All-New Brezza with an Electric Sunroof.

Packed with an array of sophisticated new-age tech, comfort, convenience and connected features, All-New Brezza is set to rule the heart of Indian customers again. The All-New Hot and Techy Brezza will be available with a new youthful & energetic design, modern and spacious cabin and Next-Gen Powertrain with 6 speed Automatic Transmission.

