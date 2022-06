Dilip Buildcon completes two national highway projects in Karnataka

Dilip Buildcon has completed two EPC projects and has received completion certificate from the authority on 17 June 2022.

The projects include - 1.

Six Laning of Davanagere Haveri Section of NH-48 (Old NH-4) in the State of Karnataka Pkg -1B from Km 275+600 to 282+450.

2. Six Laning of Davanagere Haveri Section of NH-48 (Old NH-4) in the State of Karnataka - Pkg. 2 from Km 298+556 to 338+923.

