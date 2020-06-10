Maruti Suzuki production plummets 97.5% in May

The car major said its total production slumped 97.54% to 3,714 units in May 2020 as against 1,51,188 units in May 2019.

Total passenger vehicle production tanked 97.53% to 3,652 units in May 2020 over 1,48,095 units in May 2019. The disclosure was made after market hours yesterday, 9 June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India had shut down production and office operations at its facilities in Haryana from 22 March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic. It restarted production at its Haryana-based Manesar plant from 12 May 2020.

The company reported zero sales in the domestic market in April. However, it exported 632 automobile units in that month.

Its total sales slumped 86.23% to 18,539 units in May 2020 as against 1,34,641 units in May 2019. Total domestic sales tanked 88.93% to 13,888 units in May 2020 over 1,25,552 units in May 2019. Exports dropped 48.82% to 4,651 units in May 2020 from 9,089 units in May 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India's consolidated profit after tax slipped 27.8% to Rs 1,322.30 crore on a 17.1% decline in net sales to Rs 17,187.30 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.06% to Rs 5,726.40 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 5,636.25 to Rs 5,738 so far.

