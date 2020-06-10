Real Estate stocks gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 12.51 points or 0.8% at 1582.71 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 8.25%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.2%),Omaxe Ltd (up 1%),Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.69%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.46%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.34%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 2.27%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 1.3%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 111.79 or 0.33% at 34068.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.85 points or 0.03% at 10049.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 21.04 points or 0.18% at 11867.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.55 points or 0.28% at 4146.67.

On BSE,1026 shares were trading in green, 670 were trading in red and 66 were unchanged.

