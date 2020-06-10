Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 132.52 points or 0.82% at 16332.45 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Nectar Lifescience Ltd (up 16.46%), Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (up 9.41%),Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 6.84%),Shilpa Medicare Ltd (up 5.88%),Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd (up 5.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 4.14%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd (up 2.99%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.92%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.73%), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.62%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.91%), Piramal Enterprises Ltd (down 3.02%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (down 2.94%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 111.79 or 0.33% at 34068.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 2.85 points or 0.03% at 10049.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 21.04 points or 0.18% at 11867.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.55 points or 0.28% at 4146.67.

On BSE,1026 shares were trading in green, 670 were trading in red and 66 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)