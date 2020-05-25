Maruti Suzuki restarts production at Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki India informed that Suzuki Motor Gujarat would re-start production of vehicles from today, 25 May 2020, strictly in accordance with the Government regulations and guidelines.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India.

The announcement was made before market hours today, 25 May 2020. Stock markets are shut today on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.64% to close at Rs 5,133.80 on 22 May 2020.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)