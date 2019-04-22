Maruti Suzuki set to launch New 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine in Baleno

is all set to launch new 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine with next generation in Baleno, India's best-selling premium hatchback. The new BS VI compliant (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country.

The technological advancement leads to improved fuel efficiency while reducing vehicular emissions. Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine variants will also be BS VI compliant and available in all variants including CVT.

