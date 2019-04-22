JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Realty stocks decline
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki set to launch New 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine in Baleno

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch new 1.2 litre DUALJET, DUAL VVT BS VI engine with next generation Smart Hybrid technology in Baleno, India's best-selling premium hatchback. The new BS VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country.

The technological advancement leads to improved fuel efficiency while reducing vehicular emissions. Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine variants will also be BS VI compliant and available in all variants including CVT.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 11:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU