Shilpa Medicare receives USFDA approval for Busulfan Injection

-
ALSO READ
Roche-AbbVie cancer drug gets accelerated FDA approval
USFDA approved leukemia drug more effective than standard treatment
FDA approves new drug for leukemia
Sevilla's Caparros suffering from leukemia but vows to continue as coach
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for leukemia treatment injection
-
Shilpa Medicare has received US Food and Drug Administration approval for its ANDA, Busulfan Injection, 60 mg/10 mL on 18 April 2019. Busulfan Injection, 60 mg/lO mL is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug (RLD), Busulfex Injection, 60 mg/10 mL, used in the treatment of patients with chronic myelogenous leukemia as recommended in the label approved by FDA.
According to IQVIA MAT Q4 2018 data, the US market for Busulfan Injection,6O mg/1O mL is approximately US$ 32.8 Million.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU