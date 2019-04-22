Shilpa Medicare receives USFDA approval for Busulfan Injection

Shilpa has received approval for its ANDA, Injection, 60 mg/10 mL on 18 April 2019. Injection, 60 mg/lO mL is a generic equivalent of reference listed drug (RLD), Busulfex Injection, 60 mg/10 mL, used in the as recommended in the label approved by FDA.

According to IQVIA MAT Q4 2018 data, the US market for Injection,6O mg/1O mL is approximately US$ 32.8 Million.

