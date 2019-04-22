USFDA issues EIR for Shilpa Medicare's R&D unit in Andra Pradesh

-
Shilpa Medicare announced that that the Pharmaceutical Research & Development Unit of the Company situated at Modavalasa, Vizianagaram (Dt), Andhra Pradesh region has received U.
S FDA Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with intimation of closure of inspection on 08 April 2019.
This R&D site has undergone an inspection by the USFDA during 11 February 2019 to 13 February 2019, wherein the company was issued a Form 483 with 1 (one) observation. Based on its responses and follow up actions, the USFDA has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI).
