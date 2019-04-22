JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shilpa Medicare receives USFDA approval for Busulfan Injection
Business Standard

USFDA issues EIR for Shilpa Medicare's R&D unit in Andra Pradesh

Capital Market 

Shilpa Medicare announced that that the Pharmaceutical Research & Development Unit of the Company situated at Modavalasa, Vizianagaram (Dt), Andhra Pradesh region has received U.

S FDA Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with intimation of closure of inspection on 08 April 2019.

This R&D site has undergone an inspection by the USFDA during 11 February 2019 to 13 February 2019, wherein the company was issued a Form 483 with 1 (one) observation. Based on its responses and follow up actions, the USFDA has determined the inspection classification of this facility as Voluntary Action Initiated (VAI).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 10:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU