Brickwork revises credit ratings of Reliance Capital

Reliance Capital announced that Brickwork Ratings (Brickwork) has revised rating to A+ (credit watch with negative implications) for long-term debt program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company.
Brickwork has stated this action is primarily due to extension of timeline for progress of planned disinvestments in various companies.
