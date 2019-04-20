Brickwork revises credit ratings of Reliance Capital

JUST IN
Reliance Capital gets revision in credit ratings from CARE
Business Standard

Reliance Capital announced that Brickwork Ratings (Brickwork) has revised rating to A+ (credit watch with negative implications) for long-term debt program, market linked debentures and subordinated debt of the Company.

Brickwork has stated this action is primarily due to extension of timeline for progress of planned disinvestments in various companies.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 11:43 IST

