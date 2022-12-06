Maruti Suzuki to recall 9,125 vehicles

Maruti Suzuki India said that the company has announced to recall 9,125 vehicles manufactured between 2 November 2022 and 28 November 2022.

The auto maker stated that the recall is being undertaken after it is suspected that there is a possible defect in one of the child parts of shoulder height adjuster assembly of front row seat belts, which in a rare case, may lead to seat belt disassembly. The affected models are Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

Considering the safety of the customers and out of abundant caution, the company said that it has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops for immediate attention, the company stated in the press release.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 475.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 47.91% to Rs 28,543.5 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, as against Rs 19,297.8 crore posted in the same period last year.

The scrip shed 0.87% to currently trade at Rs 8,717 on the BSE.

