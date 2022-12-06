Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 18.2 points or 0.99% at 1811.81 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.62%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 2.36%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.26%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.12%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.07%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.03%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 0.9%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.68%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.61%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.34%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.25%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.06%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.96%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 253.17 or 0.4% at 62581.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.5 points or 0.39% at 18627.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 90.68 points or 0.3% at 29895.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.85 points or 0.5% at 9270.11.

On BSE,1557 shares were trading in green, 1857 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

