Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 385.99 points or 1.25% at 30506.01 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (down 3.11%), LTI Mindtree Ltd (down 2.78%),Coforge Ltd (down 2.46%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 2.41%),Black Box Ltd (down 2.39%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.3%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (down 1.95%), Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 1.78%), Mphasis Ltd (down 1.77%), and Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 1.69%).

On the other hand, DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (up 3.7%), FCS Software Solutions Ltd (up 3.37%), and Mastek Ltd (up 1.98%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 253.17 or 0.4% at 62581.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.5 points or 0.39% at 18627.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 90.68 points or 0.3% at 29895.62.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 46.85 points or 0.5% at 9270.11.

On BSE,1557 shares were trading in green, 1857 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)