Mastek allots 254,755 equity shares

Mastek has allotted 254,755 equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 3,194 per equity share including premium of Rs 3,189 per share for consideration other than cash. Further, the company is in the process of discharging balance consideration for the acquisition of 44,174 compulsorily convertible preference shares of its subsidiary, Trans American Information Systems.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital of the company has increased to 29,998,727 Equity Shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 149,993,635.

