Mylab Discovery Solutions ties up with Shilpa Biologicals

-
ALSO READ
Syngene International gains on extending contract with Amgen Inc till 2026
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
PEL gains after Piramal Pharma acquires stake in Hyderabad-based CDMO
Biocon spurts after announcing strategic alliance with Serum Institute
Shilpa Medicare ties up with Cadila Healthcare for production of ZyCoV-D vaccine
-
To collaborate on R&D and manufacturing and expand its product portfolioMylab Discovery Solutions announced its foray into the vaccine and therapeutics segment with its strategic tie-up with Shilpa Biologicals (a 100% subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare), a specialist manufacturer of vaccine and wide variety of biologicals. Starting with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing opportunity, the parties plan to strengthen the relationship by expanding the product portfolio in various other areas including various biosimilars, other vaccines & diagnostics.
Mylab plans to develop world-class diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics to augment its presence in the healthcare market. The company will leverage the technical expertise of Shilpa Biologicals in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals through its world class facility at Dharwad.
Shilpa Biologicals will utilise its integrated R&D cum manufacturing facility in Dharwad, spanning over 11 acres, to cater to these requirements. This collaboration will also be developing novel technologies that can enable production of safe, efficacious and cost effective vaccines and therapeutics. The first vaccine project under this long-term partnership is currently under final evaluation phase and the manufacturing is expected to start by March'2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU