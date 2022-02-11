Mylab Discovery Solutions ties up with Shilpa Biologicals

To collaborate on R&D and manufacturing and expand its product portfolio

Mylab Discovery Solutions announced its foray into the vaccine and therapeutics segment with its strategic tie-up with Shilpa Biologicals (a 100% subsidiary of Shilpa Medicare), a specialist manufacturer of vaccine and wide variety of biologicals. Starting with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing opportunity, the parties plan to strengthen the relationship by expanding the product portfolio in various other areas including various biosimilars, other vaccines & diagnostics.

Mylab plans to develop world-class diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics to augment its presence in the healthcare market. The company will leverage the technical expertise of Shilpa Biologicals in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals through its world class facility at Dharwad.

Shilpa Biologicals will utilise its integrated R&D cum manufacturing facility in Dharwad, spanning over 11 acres, to cater to these requirements. This collaboration will also be developing novel technologies that can enable production of safe, efficacious and cost effective vaccines and therapeutics. The first vaccine project under this long-term partnership is currently under final evaluation phase and the manufacturing is expected to start by March'2022.

