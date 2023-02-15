Mauria Udyog standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.85% to Rs 41.62 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog declined 55.93% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.85% to Rs 41.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.41.6256.901.92-5.100.71-2.49-0.17-3.150.521.18

