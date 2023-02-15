JUST IN
HPL Electric & Power consolidated net profit declines 31.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Mauria Udyog standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.85% to Rs 41.62 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog declined 55.93% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.85% to Rs 41.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.6256.90 -27 OPM %1.92-5.10 -PBDT0.71-2.49 LP PBT-0.17-3.15 95 NP0.521.18 -56

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:43 IST

