Mauria Udyog standalone net profit declines 55.93% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 26.85% to Rs 41.62 croreNet profit of Mauria Udyog declined 55.93% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 26.85% to Rs 41.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales41.6256.90 -27 OPM %1.92-5.10 -PBDT0.71-2.49 LP PBT-0.17-3.15 95 NP0.521.18 -56
