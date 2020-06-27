Mawana Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 55.70 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 52.73% to Rs 440.14 crore

Net loss of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 55.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 52.73% to Rs 440.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 288.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 79.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 42.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.84% to Rs 1395.93 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1164.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

440.14288.191395.931164.8511.4120.435.299.9145.9851.2959.12104.0629.2235.02-6.9670.69-55.7021.97-79.6842.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)