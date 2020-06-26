Systematix Corporate Services standalone net profit rises 74.36% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Keynote Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Kilpest India standalone net profit declines 94.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Sanghi Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Govt should utilise IFSC platform to support export industry: Officials
ITI trims FPO price band, extends issue period
-
Sales rise 10.74% to Rs 2.68 croreNet profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 74.36% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.74% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.05% to Rs 4.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.682.42 11 4.278.22 -48 OPM %43.6648.35 --39.5825.91 - PBDT1.211.11 9 -2.940.83 PL PBT1.130.79 43 -3.99-0.46 -767 NP1.360.78 74 -3.78-0.45 -740
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU