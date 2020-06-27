JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Bilcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 84.92% to Rs 120.17 crore

Net profit of Bilcare reported to Rs 76.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.92% to Rs 120.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 796.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 103.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 455.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.04% to Rs 1827.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2997.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales120.17796.74 -85 1827.012997.01 -39 OPM %0.055.79 -2.495.62 - PBDT4.7511.35 -58 -31.85-54.16 41 PBT-20.00-50.85 61 -270.65-432.52 37 NP76.57-49.74 LP -103.54-455.09 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 08:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU