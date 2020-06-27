Bilcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 76.57 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.92% to Rs 120.17 crore

Net profit of Bilcare reported to Rs 76.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.92% to Rs 120.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 796.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 103.54 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 455.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.04% to Rs 1827.01 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2997.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

120.17796.741827.012997.010.055.792.495.624.7511.35-31.85-54.16-20.00-50.85-270.65-432.5276.57-49.74-103.54-455.09

