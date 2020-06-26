UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.04% to Rs 3742.43 crore

Net profit of UCO Bank reported to Rs 16.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1552.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Total Operating Income declined 1.04% to Rs 3742.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3781.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2436.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4321.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Total Operating Income rose 5.61% to Rs 15134.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14330.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3742.433781.8115134.3414330.6346.3815.1031.2829.3116.78-1552.02-2436.83-4305.7216.78-1552.02-2436.83-4305.7216.78-1552.02-2436.83-4321.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)