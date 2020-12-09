Max Financial Services allots 7.54 cr equity shares to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company

Max Financial Services announced that on 08 December 2020, the company allotted 7,54,58,088 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each at a price of Rs. 565.11 per equity share amounting to 21.87% of the paid up share capital of Max Financial Services (MFSL) to Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) on preferential basis in consideration for the transfer of equity shares constituting 20.57% of the paid up share capital of Max life Insurance Company (Max Life) held by MSI to MFSL.

With this allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.69,00,65,184/-

