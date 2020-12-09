Hinduja Global Solutions allots 4091 equity shares under ESOP

Hinduja Global Solutions has allotted 4,091 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up to the eligible Employees/ Optionees on exercise of the options granted to them pursuant to the Hinduja Global Solutions Limited Employees Stock Option Plan 2011 (ESOP 2011).

In view of the above, the issued and paid up capital of the Company stand increased to Rs.20,87,72,550/- consisting of 2,08,77,255 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

