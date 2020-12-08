TCS launches new Blockchain-based Digital Bank Guarantee Platform in Israel

-
ALSO READ
TCS partners with Australia's first neobank, Volt
TCS positioned as Leader and Star Performer in Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services
TCS launches IUX to overcome challenges of reopening work amid COVID-19
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd spurts 1.06%, rises for third straight session
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for fifth session
-
Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new transformative Digital Bank Guarantee platform, powered by the Quartz Blockchain solution, as part of the Banking Service Bureau (BSB), operated by TCS for the digital banking industry in Israel. Bank Hapoalim, Israel's largest bank that currently manages more than 30% of the total bank guarantees in the country, has signed up as the anchor customer for the platform.
TCS' Digital Bank Guarantee SaaS platform runs on Microsoft Azure and helps banks digitally transform the end-to-end lifecycle of guarantees, including issuance, modification, termination, and invocation. Support for open APIs defined by various beneficiaries - such as government entities, corporates, SMEs and individuals - enables seamless sharing of data with them, eliminating the need for separate individual interfaces.
The use of hyper-automation will help banks improve speed of execution, reduce fraud and manual errors, and enhance transparency, security, and data privacy.
This platform will function as a marketplace where both issuers and beneficiaries can manage their digital guarantees portfolio, including issuance, extension, and cancelation. Issuers that join the platform will enable their customers to benefit from this mutualized solution conforming to the Accountant General standard. Aggregators can also use it to offer their customers a managed platform for their digital guarantees, and corporates can directly connect to their internal systems.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU