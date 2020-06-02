Max Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Responsive Industries Ltd, Coal India Ltd and Divis Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 June 2020.

Max Financial Services Ltd lost 4.19% to Rs 459.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56590 shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd crashed 3.60% to Rs 509.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1167 shares in the past one month.

Responsive Industries Ltd tumbled 3.53% to Rs 80.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 48030 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45406 shares in the past one month.

Coal India Ltd dropped 3.43% to Rs 143.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

Divis Laboratories Ltd plummeted 3.16% to Rs 2402.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14724 shares in the past one month.

