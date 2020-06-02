JUST IN
Volumes spurt at ERIS Lifesciences Ltd counter

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34183 shares

Zydus Wellness Ltd, 3M India Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Coromandel International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 02 June 2020.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 5.79 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34183 shares. The stock slipped 1.03% to Rs.522.15. Volumes stood at 97628 shares in the last session.

Zydus Wellness Ltd registered volume of 1.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11602 shares. The stock rose 4.16% to Rs.1,317.20. Volumes stood at 16145 shares in the last session.

3M India Ltd recorded volume of 46453 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4281 shares. The stock lost 0.15% to Rs.18,029.90. Volumes stood at 6563 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 13.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.64% to Rs.122.00. Volumes stood at 1.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Coromandel International Ltd clocked volume of 60.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.15% to Rs.643.30. Volumes stood at 5.87 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 14:30 IST

