ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.63% to Rs 244.09 crore

Net profit of ERIS Lifesciences rose 3.64% to Rs 56.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 54.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.63% to Rs 244.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 211.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.88% to Rs 296.28 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 290.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 1058.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 967.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales244.09211.09 16 1058.18967.20 9 OPM %31.5929.44 -34.8035.66 - PBDT76.0169.45 9 381.80353.71 8 PBT61.6758.24 6 331.52317.36 4 NP56.0654.09 4 296.28290.80 2

First Published: Tue, June 02 2020. 13:33 IST

