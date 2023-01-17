Max Healthcare Institute Ltd Slips 1.77%

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has added 4.76% over last one month compared to 0.61% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.63% drop in the SENSEX

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd fell 1.77% today to trade at Rs 446.45. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.35% to quote at 22937.44. The index is down 0.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Nureca Ltd decreased 1.58% and Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd lost 1.51% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 10.3 % over last one year compared to the 1.58% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd has added 4.76% over last one month compared to 0.61% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 1.63% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9745 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 62064 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 482.5 on 02 Nov 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 306 on 25 Aug 2022.

