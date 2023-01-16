Som Distilleries gains as board to mull fund raising

Som Distilleries & Breweries jumped 3.23% to Rs 119.85 after the company said that its board will consider a proposal for raising of funds by way of rights issue of equity shares on 24 January 2023.

The company's board will also consider and approve the unaudited financial results, standalone and consolidated for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December, 2022 and any other matter with the approval of the chairperson.

Som Distilleries & Breweries operates a brewery, a distillery, support industries and a distribution network across the country.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Net sales surged 89.2% YoY to Rs 146.52 crore in Q2 FY23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)